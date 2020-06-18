Denmark to Reopen to Most European Nations Starting June 27

Denmark will allow travel to and from low-risk European countries starting June 27, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Denmark will allow travel to and from low-risk European countries starting June 27, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Thursday.

"Denmark is in a much better place than we dared to hope a while ago. Therefore, we can now relax travel guidelines and reopen to the most of Europe," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

A country must have fewer than 20 new infections with the coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants per week to be considered low-risk. That status can change if cases rise to 30.

A full list of "open" and "quarantined" countries will be published next week, but the Foreign Ministry said the majority of EU and Schengen countries as well as the United Kingdom will be cleared for travel, while Portugal and Sweden will not.