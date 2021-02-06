Denmark will resume incoming flights from the United Arab Emirates starting from February 7, the Arab country's embassy said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Denmark will resume incoming flights from the United Arab Emirates starting from February 7, the Arab country's embassy said on Saturday.

In January, Denmark temporarily halted air traffic with the United Arab Emirates due to the risks of importing coronavirus mutations as well as to prevent fake tests for the disease.

"The Kingdom of #Denmark suspends its temporary ban on the incoming flights from the #UAE starting from tomorrow, Sunday, February 7th, 2021," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The diplomatic mission added that all passengers should present negative tests for the coronavirus no older than 24 hours before boarding a flight to Denmark. They are also required to take the test upon arrival and undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The current rules will be in force until the end of February, the embassy said.

To date, the UAE has registered more than 323,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 914 fatalities and over 300,000 recoveries, according to the country's health ministry.