UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Send Extra $90Mln In Military Aid To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Denmark to Send Extra $90Mln in Military Aid to Ukraine - Prime Minister

Denmark will provide an additional $90 million in military aid to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Denmark will provide an additional $90 million in military aid to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

"I have therefore informed you, President Zelenskyy, today of substantial new contributions, including almost 600 million Danish crowns, which is about 90 million US Dollars, for weapons," the prime minister said at a press conference.

This donation will bring the total amount of aid given to Ukraine by Denmark to one billion Danish crowns ($145 million), she added.

Earlier in the day, the Danish prime minister and her Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, arrived in Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss the situation in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend themselves from Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Denmark February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive Natio ..

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive National Drug Control Strategy - Wh ..

55 seconds ago
 South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballisti ..

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles on Monday - Reports

57 seconds ago
 Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions ..

Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

58 seconds ago
 KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's ..

KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's positive picture

1 minute ago
 Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 1 ..

Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 107% Over Year - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death a ..

Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.