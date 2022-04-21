Denmark to Send Extra $90Mln in Military Aid to Ukraine - Prime Minister

Denmark will provide an additional $90 million in military aid to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Denmark will provide an additional $90 million in military aid to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

"I have therefore informed you, President Zelenskyy, today of substantial new contributions, including almost 600 million Danish crowns, which is about 90 million US Dollars, for weapons," the prime minister said at a press conference.

This donation will bring the total amount of aid given to Ukraine by Denmark to one billion Danish crowns ($145 million), she added.

Earlier in the day, the Danish prime minister and her Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, arrived in Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss the situation in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend themselves from Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.