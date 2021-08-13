UrduPoint.com

Denmark To Shut Kabul Embassy, Finland Evacuates Staff

Denmark will temporarily shut its Kabul embassy and evacuate all staff and Finland will take in up to 130 local Afghan workers, ministers from both Nordic countries said on Friday

"The government has decided to evacuate all employees of the embassy.

At the same time, we have decided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul", Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said in a press release, calling on Danes in Afghanistan to leave immediately.

Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference that parliament ruled on Friday the country could "take in up to 130 Afghans who have worked in the service of Finland, the EU and Nato along with their families" because of "the quickly weakening security situation".

