Denmark to Spend Over $200 Mln on Strengthening Defense in Arctic - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Danish government is going to allocate about 1.5 billion kroner (approximately $221 million) to strengthen the country's defense in the Arctic, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish Berlingske newspaper, before participating in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's summit in London.

On Tuesday, the two-day NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government started in London. Frederiksen plans to meet with US President Donald Trump and discuss the security issues in the Arctic, NATO's middle Eastern policy, and the very future of the alliance, according to the news outlet.

"We are increasing our efforts [in the Arctic region], and I know that the Americans are very pleased with that," the prime minister said.

She also noted that the Arctic region was becoming more and more important security-wise, and added that Copenhagen would focus on monitoring the situation in the air and the sea.

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said plans for member states to increase defense budgets by a combined $400 billion by 2024 marks "unprecedented progress" but allies must not become complacent.