MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Denmark is bending to the increasingly forceful demands of Kiev since it wants the European Union to have closer ties with Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.

"Denmark seeks to promote rapprochement between the EU and Ukraine. It is premature to say what formats this entails.

Copenhagen today is unable to resist the increasingly ultimatum demands of Kiev," Barbin said.

In January, Denmark committed to handing over 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Kiev, at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military assistance since the start of Russia's special military operation in February, 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such policy could result in a further escalation of the conflict.