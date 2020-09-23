UrduPoint.com
Denmark Unaware Of Potential Injuries In Russian-Danish Ship Incident - Military

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:38 PM

Denmark Unaware of Potential Injuries in Russian-Danish Ship Incident - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Denmark's Special Operations Command is unaware of any injuries in a collision between a Danish civilian ship and a Russian frigate in the Oresund strait, a duty officer told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Danish Armed Forces reported that the Ice Rose civilian vessel and a Russian frigate collided in the south of the strait that separates Denmark and Sweden.

"No, we have no information about injured people nor at the Ice Rose, nor at the Russian frigate," the officer said.

The Danish military does not know what caused the accident.

"The civilian ship Ice Rose is detained by the Danish authorities and we are waiting for a survey in order to see if it is able to continue its work," the officer said.

