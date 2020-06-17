UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Urges Black Lives Matter Protesters To Get Tested For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:51 PM

Denmark Urges Black Lives Matter Protesters to Get Tested for Coronavirus

The Danish Patient Safety Authority has urged people who took part in the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen to get tested for the new coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Danish Patient Safety Authority has urged people who took part in the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen to get tested for the new coronavirus.

"A demonstrator from the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen has tested positive for COVID-19. People who participated in the protest and stood close to others are asked to get tested," it wrote on Twitter.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster DR that some 15,000 people attended the rally against racial injustice on June 7. He said everyone who took part in it should be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Denmark has reported several coronavirus clusters after seeing the infection rate slow down. At least 26 people in a nursing home fell ill with the virus, while six others flew into Copenhagen from Pakistan. The country now has almost 12,500 cases, including 598 deaths.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Twitter June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

26 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

41 minutes ago

Parents worry about excessive use of digital gadge ..

1 minute ago

UK High Commission Calls on India, China to Engage ..

1 minute ago

Delegation of Businessmen called on DC Bajaur

1 minute ago

Smart lockdown imposed in three areas of DIKhan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.