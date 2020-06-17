Denmark Urges Black Lives Matter Protesters to Get Tested for Coronavirus

The Danish Patient Safety Authority has urged people who took part in the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen to get tested for the new coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Danish Patient Safety Authority has urged people who took part in the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen to get tested for the new coronavirus.

"A demonstrator from the Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen has tested positive for COVID-19. People who participated in the protest and stood close to others are asked to get tested," it wrote on Twitter.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster DR that some 15,000 people attended the rally against racial injustice on June 7. He said everyone who took part in it should be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Denmark has reported several coronavirus clusters after seeing the infection rate slow down. At least 26 people in a nursing home fell ill with the virus, while six others flew into Copenhagen from Pakistan. The country now has almost 12,500 cases, including 598 deaths.