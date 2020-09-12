UrduPoint.com
Denmark Urges Review Of Nord Stream 2 Project Due To Navalny's Case - Prime Minister

Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:26 PM

Denmark Urges Review of Nord Stream 2 Project Due to Navalny's Case - Prime Minister

Denmark calls for new discussions regarding Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after a suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Denmark calls for new discussions regarding Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after a suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

"I have always been against the Nord Stream 2 project. I believe that we should not become dependent on Russian gas. It would be nice if we could start a new discussion on this issue," Frederiksen said, as quoted by Denmark's DR broadcaster.

In 2019, the Danish energy agency issued a permit for the construction of the pipeline. As of now, most of the construction work has been completed.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing, but was then flown to Berlin once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation.

Berlin has said that German doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This prompted many in the West to call for new economic sanctions against Russia, including by halting the construction of Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and should not be linked to Navalny's case. Russia also warned against linking the two separate issues and repeatedly expressed readiness to cooperate with Germany on an investigation concerning Navalny's situation.

