UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark: Virus Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:26 PM

Denmark: Virus death toll surpasses 2,000

:Denmark reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, taking the death toll to over 2,000

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Denmark reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, taking the death toll to over 2,000.

Officials from the Statens Serum Institute (SSI) said that since March 2020, a total of 2,010 people in Denmark died due to COVID-19.

While the tally reached 1,000 people on Dec.

18, 2020, in the country, it has increased rapidly in the last month.

The most affected people are in the 80-89 age group, followed by those in 70-79.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.13 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 99.7 million cases and over 54.9 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.

Related Topics

Died Denmark March December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar on Feb 2

4 minutes ago

Iconic English footballer Wayne Rooney hangs up hi ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Prikhodko Died - ..

4 minutes ago

Delhi clashes as farmers tractor protest overshado ..

4 minutes ago

Black laws on rise, secularism on decline in Indi ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand likely to approve Pfizer vaccine next ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.