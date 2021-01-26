Denmark: Virus death toll surpasses 2,000

:Denmark reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, taking the death toll to over 2,000

COPENHAGEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Denmark reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, taking the death toll to over 2,000.

Officials from the Statens Serum Institute (SSI) said that since March 2020, a total of 2,010 people in Denmark died due to COVID-19.

While the tally reached 1,000 people on Dec.

18, 2020, in the country, it has increased rapidly in the last month.

The most affected people are in the 80-89 age group, followed by those in 70-79.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.13 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 99.7 million cases and over 54.9 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.