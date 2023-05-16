Denmark Vows to Prevent Arctic From Becoming 'Scene for Confrontations'

Denmark intends to guarantee that the Arctic does not become "a scene for confrontations" stemming from ongoing conflicts elsewhere in the world, according to the country's foreign and security policy strategy 2023 published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Denmark intends to guarantee that the Arctic does not become "a scene for confrontations" stemming from ongoing conflicts elsewhere in the world, according to the country's foreign and security policy strategy 2023 published on Tuesday.

"We will work to ensure that the Arctic does not become a scene for confrontations originating elsewhere in the world. The government will continue working to ensure low tension and the continued development and protection of the Arctic region in close cooperation with the governments of Greenland and the Faroe Islands and with our international partners," the document reads.

It is emphasized that Russia's military forces in the region are for the most part intact and that China has its own ambitions in the Arctic.

"We will work to promote peace and security in the Arctic. The presence of the Danish Defense is to ensure improved surveillance and enforcement of sovereignty as well as to contribute to safeguarding the interests of the allies and NATO in the region," the document reads.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier in the day that Finland's accession to NATO and its location in northern Europe will "spur" the alliance's ambitions to militarize the Arctic.