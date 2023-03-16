UrduPoint.com

Denmark Will Not Allow Russia To Take Part In Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Denmark Will Not Allow Russia to Take Part in Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Reports

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation of the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, The Local Denmark newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation of the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, The Local Denmark newspaper reported on Thursday.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany observe the rule of law, so the thorough investigations can be trusted, and the results will be announced later, the newspaper reported, citing the minister.

