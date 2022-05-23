UrduPoint.com

Denmark Will Provide Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles, Launchers To Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"(G)rateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast," Austin said during a press conference after the second meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

