Denmark Will Provide Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles, Launchers to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Denmark is providing Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles to defend its coasts amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

