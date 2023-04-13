UrduPoint.com

Denmark Withdraws From European Energy Charter Treaty - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities said on Thursday that the country would withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities said on Thursday that the country would withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty.

"Denmark will withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty, but will still work for approval of the modernization and collective EU withdrawal," the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing the ministry's statement, that the treaty in its current state creates "unnecessary uncertainty" about the transition to green energy for Denmark.

The decision has to be approved by the Danish parliament before going into effect.

At the end of 2022, France and the Netherlands also decided to exit the agreement in an effort to ensure smooth transition to green energy, with a number of other EU states, including Spain and Poland, also expressing their intention to withdraw from the treaty.

The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994 in Lisbon, is an international agreement that establishes a multilateral framework for cross-border cooperation in the energy industry. It was signed by 53 parties, including the European Union and Euroatom.

The treaty has been criticized for creating obstacles for countries in their action against climate change by prioritizing the interests of investors over government policy and protecting fossil fuel projects.

