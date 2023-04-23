UrduPoint.com

Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq To Combat Threats Near Country's Borders

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Denmark Withdraws Military From Syria, Iraq to Combat Threats Near Country's Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Denmark has decided to withdraw all its military specialists, who participated in countering the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria, to combat threats in close proximity to the country's borders, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Now we are withdrawing the unit to Denmark, partly because the number of the Islamic State (in Syria and Iraq) has been so reduced that there is no equal need for our contribution, and partly because we need to restore combat power for countering the threats that we see in our immediate vicinity," the ministry said in a statement.

The Danish military specialists have been on the territory of these countries since 2016, the statement noted, adding that the servicemen worked in the field of air defense.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq Denmark 2016 All

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.