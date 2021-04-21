Denmark's bars, cafes, restaurants and museums reopened on Wednesday, giving life in the capital Copenhagen a semblance of normalcy as the spread of Covid-19 was deemed stable

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Denmark's bars, cafes, restaurants and museums reopened on Wednesday, giving life in the capital Copenhagen a semblance of normalcy as the spread of Covid-19 was deemed stable.

The Scandinavian country decided last week to speed up its reopening.

On Wednesday evening, fans were to be allowed to return to the stands to watch the final match of the Superliga, Denmark's first division football league.

"The pandemic is not over ... but it feels like it's coming towards the last chapter," Darcy Millar, who owns a cafe in central Copenhagen, told AFP.