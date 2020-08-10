STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Denmark is seeing another wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the transmission rate has risen to 1.4, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Monday during a press conference.

"The spread of the virus is growing again, the infection rate is now 1.4, meaning that 10 infected people can infect 14 more," Heunicke said, citing data from the national infectious disease institute.

Over the past week, Denmark registered 756 coronavirus cases, including 341 cases in the country's second-biggest city of Aarhus, meaning that the daily average of newly-detected cases has reached early May levels.

Denmark had planned to allow public gatherings of up to 200 people starting on Saturday, but the decision was reversed amid the high infection rate. At the moment, most of the coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted, but night clubs remain closed.

The Scandinavian country has so far confirmed over 14,800 coronavirus cases, more than 13,000 recoveries and 620 related deaths.