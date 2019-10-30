UrduPoint.com
Denmark's Decision On Nord Stream 2 Good News For European Economy - German Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:34 PM

Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2 Good News for European Economy - German Committee

Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 is good news for European consumers as it ensures the competitiveness of the European economy, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 is good news for European consumers as it ensures the competitiveness of the European economy, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"The green light from the Danish agency for Nord Stream 2 is very good news for European consumers and ensures the competitiveness of the European economy.

Additional gas supplies help us maintain stable energy prices during periods of declining domestic production in the EU and growing demand," the committee said in a statement.

"Nord Stream 2 will provide much-needed additional capacity to supply Europe with natural gas without making other routes redundant. Each additional import option increases competition on the European gas market and, therefore, benefits all EU countries as well as neighboring states," the statement said.

