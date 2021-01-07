(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) confirmed on Thursday that work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will resume on January 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) confirmed on Thursday that work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will resume on January 15.

"Yesterday [on Wednesday] the Danish Energy Agency received a schedule for the further construction of Nord Stream 2. Pipeline-laying work is scheduled to resume in Danish waters on January 15, 2021," DEA's press service told reporters.

The Danish Maritime Authority previously reported that the laying of the gas pipeline's unfinished section will resume on January 15.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Pipeline construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.

In December 2020, pipe-laying vessel Fortuna laid one of the two unfinished sections of the gas pipeline in German waters. It is planned to be used in building the last unfinished section in Danish waters.