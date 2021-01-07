UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark's Energy Agency Confirms Nord Stream 2 Construction Will Resume On January 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

Denmark's Energy Agency Confirms Nord Stream 2 Construction Will Resume on January 15

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) confirmed on Thursday that work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will resume on January 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) confirmed on Thursday that work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will resume on January 15.

"Yesterday [on Wednesday] the Danish Energy Agency received a schedule for the further construction of Nord Stream 2. Pipeline-laying work is scheduled to resume in Danish waters on January 15, 2021," DEA's press service told reporters.

The Danish Maritime Authority previously reported that the laying of the gas pipeline's unfinished section will resume on January 15.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Pipeline construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.

In December 2020, pipe-laying vessel Fortuna laid one of the two unfinished sections of the gas pipeline in German waters. It is planned to be used in building the last unfinished section in Danish waters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Company Germany Nord January December Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

Police chief directs action against terrorists, co ..

1 minute ago

Secy Agri orders to continue management activities ..

1 minute ago

France plans mass duck slaughter as bird flu hits ..

1 minute ago

Ejaz Shah visits ANF academy

4 minutes ago

German Parliament's Energy Chief Praises Move to S ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges Pakistani film, drama industr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.