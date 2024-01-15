Denmark's King Frederik X Takes Throne Ushering In New Era
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Denmark's King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday, ushering in a new era after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated, with more than 100,000 Danes turning out for the unprecedented event.
After a final horse-drawn carriage procession through the streets of Copenhagen, the hugely popular 83-year-old queen signed a declaration of abdication at Christiansborg Palace, ending her 52-year reign and automatically making her son monarch.
She then left the Council of State, also attended by the government, the new king, his wife and their 18-year-old eldest son, the new Crown Prince Christian.
Margrethe left the room with tears in her eyes, saying: "God bless the king."
In front of a sea of Danes braving the winter chill and waving red-and-white flags, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then proclaimed 55-year-old Frederik the new king on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, the seat of parliament and government.
Frederik, clad in his gala admiral's uniform with gold epaulettes and blue sash, blinked back tears and smiled as he waved to the crowd, estimated at more than 100,000 people by media outlets.
Like his mother, Frederik is hugely popular, enjoying the support of more than 80 percent of Danes.
"My mother succeeded like few others in becoming one with her country," he told the crowd.
"My hope is to become a unifying king for the future... It's a responsibility I assume with respect, pride and a lot of happiness," he said, repeatedly placing his hand on his heart as the crowd cheered.
"I think he's going to be a great king. I'm looking forward to seeing how he's going to do it and see him show more of himself," Rene Jensen, a Copenhagen resident fitted out for the day in a red velvet robe and crown, told AFP.
Frederik was then joined on the balcony by his Australian-born wife Mary, wearing a white dress with her dark hair swept back in a bun, and their four teenaged children.
Mary is the first commoner to become queen in Denmark.
The crowd erupted in loud cheers as the new king and queen kissed on the balcony.
The royal standard was then raised at the couple's residence at the Amalienborg Palace.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
More Stories From World
-
Reunion Island on highest alert as major storm hits21 minutes ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile21 minutes ago
-
Tensions in Guatemala Congress delay Arevalo's inauguration21 minutes ago
-
Ecuador regains control of prisons after hostages freed21 minutes ago
-
US says Texas guard blocked bid to rescue migrants crossing river41 minutes ago
-
US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump2 hours ago
-
Hack scores season's fastest Bundesliga goal as Moenchengladbach sink Stuttgart8 hours ago
-
Osimhen scores as Nigeria held by Equatorial Guinea8 hours ago
-
Lazio eye Italy's top four after beating Lecce and rivals slip8 hours ago
-
Fleetwood denies McIlroy in Dubai Invitational9 hours ago
-
Under-par Djokovic takes first step towards Grand Slam history9 hours ago
-
More than 21 miners killed in Tanzania landslide9 hours ago