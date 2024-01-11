Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, who will abdicate on Sunday aged 83, is Europe's longest-serving monarch and last reigning queen after the death of Britain's Elizabeth II.

The chain-smoking artist has been hailed for modernising the monarchy in her half-century as queen.

She acceded to the throne at the age of 31 on January 14, 1972, on the death of her father, Frederik IX.

Exactly 52 years to the day, she will pass the baton to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, after citing her age and health issues in her shock New Year's Eve abdication announcement.

"Queen Margrethe is a very good storyteller and she controls her own story," Cecilie Nielsen, royal expert at public broadcaster DR, told AFP.

"In deciding to abdicate, she also gets to pick the exact moment to step down."

The queen said major back surgery she underwent in February 2023 "gave cause to thoughts" about stepping down.

She will remain known as Queen Margrethe after her abdication.

When she became queen, she took the name Margrethe II in recognition of Margrethe I, who ruled Denmark from 1375 to 1412 but never formally held the title of queen.