Open Menu

Denmark's Margrethe II, Queen Of Hearts And The Arts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Denmark's Margrethe II, queen of hearts and the arts

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, who will abdicate on Sunday aged 83, is Europe's longest-serving monarch and last reigning queen after the death of Britain's Elizabeth II.

The chain-smoking artist has been hailed for modernising the monarchy in her half-century as queen.

She acceded to the throne at the age of 31 on January 14, 1972, on the death of her father, Frederik IX.

Exactly 52 years to the day, she will pass the baton to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, after citing her age and health issues in her shock New Year's Eve abdication announcement.

"Queen Margrethe is a very good storyteller and she controls her own story," Cecilie Nielsen, royal expert at public broadcaster DR, told AFP.

"In deciding to abdicate, she also gets to pick the exact moment to step down."

The queen said major back surgery she underwent in February 2023 "gave cause to thoughts" about stepping down.

She will remain known as Queen Margrethe after her abdication.

When she became queen, she took the name Margrethe II in recognition of Margrethe I, who ruled Denmark from 1375 to 1412 but never formally held the title of queen.

Related Topics

Europe Denmark January February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

12 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

12 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

12 hours ago
Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

12 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

12 hours ago
 Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

12 hours ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

12 hours ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

12 hours ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

12 hours ago

More Stories From World