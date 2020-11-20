UrduPoint.com
Denmark's Mink Farmers Despair As Livelihood Dies

Fri 20th November 2020

Denmark's mink farmers despair as livelihood dies

Denmark's mink farmers are mourning what they say is the death of their industry after a government order to cull all of their stocks over a mutated variant of the new coronavirus

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Denmark's mink farmers are mourning what they say is the death of their industry after a government order to cull all of their stocks over a mutated variant of the new coronavirus.

On Saturday, angry farmers and supporters plan to demonstrate against the cull in the country's two biggest cities, Copenhagen and Aarhus, with 400 tractors expected to roll in.

"We're in shock," Marianne Norgaard Sorensen tells AFP. "Words can't describe the nightmare we've been through." She and her husband, who has been a mink farmer since 1993, live in North Jutland, the region in northwestern Denmark home to the most mink farms.

Like millions of others across the country, their 27,000 minks were slaughtered in early November and around two thirds of the country's stocks have been culled to date.

"We wrote to the veterinary authorities to ask for two more days but then they came ... and took over. It was very harsh, video of the slaughter went online," she recalls.

"If we had only had two more days, we would have done it in a more humane way."

