UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark's Move On Nord Stream 2 Makes Gas Reforms In Ukraine Top Priority - Naftogaz CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Denmark's Move on Nord Stream 2 Makes Gas Reforms in Ukraine Top Priority - Naftogaz CEO

Denmark's permit to build a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its waters was expected, now it's even more important for Ukraine to complete gas market reform and implement EU energy standards, Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Denmark's permit to build a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its waters was expected, now it's even more important for Ukraine to complete gas market reform and implement EU energy standards, Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We were expecting this decision during the fall. Denmark's principled position delayed the project for some time, but geopolitical weapons cannot be stopped with instruments that regulate exclusively trade relations, " Kobolyev wrote in his Facebook blog.

"The completion of gas market reforms and the full implementation of European energy legislation in Ukraine becomes even more important. This legislation will protect us in the same way as it protects EU consumers," Kobolyev stressed.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The pipeline will pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Company Germany Nord Same Sweden Finland Denmark Gas Market Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

10 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

26 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

35 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

49 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Head Praises Venice ..

3 minutes ago

US Army Tests 3D Printing of Surgical Tools, Tissu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.