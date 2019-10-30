(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Denmark 's permit to build a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its waters was expected, now it's even more important for Ukraine to complete gas market reform and implement EU energy standards, Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We were expecting this decision during the fall. Denmark's principled position delayed the project for some time, but geopolitical weapons cannot be stopped with instruments that regulate exclusively trade relations, " Kobolyev wrote in his Facebook blog.

"The completion of gas market reforms and the full implementation of European energy legislation in Ukraine becomes even more important. This legislation will protect us in the same way as it protects EU consumers," Kobolyev stressed.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The pipeline will pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.