MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The permit from Denmark to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its waters will boost energy security in Germany and entire Europe , a senior German lawmaker told Sputnik on Friday.

The Danish approval on Wednesday cleared the last hurdle in the way of the Russian-led natural gas pipeline, 83 percent of which had been built by October.

"The decision is ... positive and a step in the right direction for strengthening energy security both in Germany and in Europe," Tino Chrupalla, from the Alternative for Germany party, said.

The legislator, who sits on the parliament's economic affairs and energy committee, said a "barrier-free and safer supply" through the Baltic Sea would benefit Germany and guarantee reliable distribution of gas throughout Europe. He argued that the delay was for political reasons.

Ukraine has been the main route of Russian gas exports to Europe and stands to lose billions of Dollars in transport fees.

It criticized Denmark's decision for allegedly playing into Russia's hands. The United States, which has been trying to sell more LNG to Europe, said it would consider ways of blocking the project.

"The completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 is a matter of several months. It is unlikely that the US will have capacities to stop the construction within such a short time. Therefore, at this stage, Nord Stream 2 is rather a reality," Chrupalla predicted.

Gazprom chief executive Alexey Miller said the pipeline would be completed on time. It was expected to become operational by the end of 2019. The new pipeline will run alongside the already existing Nord Stream, doubling the annual amount of gas deliveries to 110 billion cubic meters.