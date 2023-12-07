Open Menu

Denmark's Parliament Adopts Law Banning Quran Burnings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Denmark's parliament adopts law banning Quran burnings

Denmark's parliament on Thursday adopted a law criminalising the "inappropriate treatment" of religious texts, effectively banning Quran burnings after a series of desecrations of Islam's holy book sparked anger in Muslim countries over the summer

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Denmark's parliament on Thursday adopted a law criminalising the "inappropriate treatment" of religious texts, effectively banning Quran burnings after a series of desecrations of islam's holy book sparked anger in Muslim countries over the summer.

The bill, which prohibits "inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognised religious community", was passed with 94 votes in favour and 77 opposed in the 179-seat Folketing.

"We must protect the security of Denmark and the Danes.

Therefore, it is important that we now have better protection against the systematic insults we have seen for a long time," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement.

In practical terms, it will be forbidden to burn, tear or otherwise defile holy texts publicly or in videos intended to be disseminated widely.

Those who break the law, which will be evaluated after three years, risk a fine or up to two years in prison.

Related Topics

Parliament Fine Denmark Muslim

Recent Stories

PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

19 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

15 minutes ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

15 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

15 minutes ago
UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

23 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

15 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

15 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

7 minutes ago
 Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

23 minutes ago
 Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable ..

Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable democracy, national developme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World