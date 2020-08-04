(@FahadShabbir)

Denmark's Prince Joachim, youngest son of Queen Margrethe II, has been released from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on the brain last week, the palace said Tuesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Denmark's Prince Joachim, youngest son of Queen Margrethe II, has been released from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on the brain last week, the palace said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old underwent emergency surgery at Toulouse University Hospital in southern France after he was taken ill during a holiday with his family at Cayx, a chateau the royal family owns.

The palace said the prince was released on Monday and was recovering at Cayx.