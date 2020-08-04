UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark's Prince Joachim Released From Hospital: Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Denmark's prince Joachim released from hospital: palace

Denmark's Prince Joachim, youngest son of Queen Margrethe II, has been released from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on the brain last week, the palace said Tuesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Denmark's Prince Joachim, youngest son of Queen Margrethe II, has been released from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on the brain last week, the palace said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old underwent emergency surgery at Toulouse University Hospital in southern France after he was taken ill during a holiday with his family at Cayx, a chateau the royal family owns.

The palace said the prince was released on Monday and was recovering at Cayx.

Related Topics

France Toulouse Family From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

46 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

46 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.