Denmark's Sebastian Holberg Sets Sights On Bocuse D'Or Win
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Danish chef Sebastian Holberg Svendsgaard struggled at school as a child but loved competing -- a skill he'll put to the test when he goes for gold at gastronomy's Olympic Games, the Bocuse d'Or.
"Now it is my time to shine," the 25-year-old with tattooed arms told AFP before the competition in Lyon, France, on Monday involving 24 hopefuls.
Holberg has been a member of Denmark's Bocuse d'Or team since 2019 and won the European title in 2024.
Raised in a small town southwest of Copenhagen, the youngest contestant in this year's competition said he was often bored at school.
"I was not good in school, not at all. I was in the bottom," he said.
"I was dyslexic, I had to get a lot of help. So I had to find my passion. I had to find something I was good at."
He spent a lot of time with his father, a butcher and amateur hunter, and eventually his calling dawned on him.
"When my dad shot a deer, at home we tried to cook it a fun way. I think I was 12 when I figured out, OK, I have to be a chef," he recalled.
Holberg left school in his mid-teens to enrol in culinary school.
While on a study trip, he discovered his love of cooking competitions at student contests.
"I remember the intensity... I said to myself, one day I have to be standing there."
Danish chefs have won the Bocuse d'Or three times, placing Denmark third in the overall standings behind France, with eight wins, and Norway, with five.
This year, the competition's theme is "gastronomic heritage".
The requirements for the dishes the contestants must prepare are very detailed and restrictive this year, he noted.
"But of course, the creativity can still be there."
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From World
-
Denmark's Sebastian Holberg sets sights on Bocuse d'Or win7 minutes ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border: govt7 minutes ago
-
EU urges M23 to halt advance in DRCongo's volatile east7 minutes ago
-
Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff7 minutes ago
-
Stars and politics converge at Sundance festival37 minutes ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital37 minutes ago
-
With new 'Aida' staging, Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age1 hour ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital1 hour ago
-
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief1 hour ago
-
Unfulfilled talent Zverev on brink of Grand Slam breakthrough1 hour ago
-
Paths to Australian Open men's final1 hour ago
-
Jannik Sinner: no.1 who defied doping case to dominate men's tennis1 hour ago