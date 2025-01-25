Open Menu

Denmark's Sebastian Holberg Sets Sights On Bocuse D'Or Win

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Denmark's Sebastian Holberg sets sights on Bocuse d'Or win

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Danish chef Sebastian Holberg Svendsgaard struggled at school as a child but loved competing -- a skill he'll put to the test when he goes for gold at gastronomy's Olympic Games, the Bocuse d'Or.

"Now it is my time to shine," the 25-year-old with tattooed arms told AFP before the competition in Lyon, France, on Monday involving 24 hopefuls.

Holberg has been a member of Denmark's Bocuse d'Or team since 2019 and won the European title in 2024.

Raised in a small town southwest of Copenhagen, the youngest contestant in this year's competition said he was often bored at school.

"I was not good in school, not at all. I was in the bottom," he said.

"I was dyslexic, I had to get a lot of help. So I had to find my passion. I had to find something I was good at."

He spent a lot of time with his father, a butcher and amateur hunter, and eventually his calling dawned on him.

"When my dad shot a deer, at home we tried to cook it a fun way. I think I was 12 when I figured out, OK, I have to be a chef," he recalled.

Holberg left school in his mid-teens to enrol in culinary school.

While on a study trip, he discovered his love of cooking competitions at student contests.

"I remember the intensity... I said to myself, one day I have to be standing there."

Danish chefs have won the Bocuse d'Or three times, placing Denmark third in the overall standings behind France, with eight wins, and Norway, with five.

This year, the competition's theme is "gastronomic heritage".

The requirements for the dishes the contestants must prepare are very detailed and restrictive this year, he noted.

"But of course, the creativity can still be there."

