Denver Airport in US Cancels About 500 Flights Due to Heavy Snow - Data Services Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nearly 500 flights to and from Denver International Airport in the US state of Colorado were canceled due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday, according to the aviation data services company.

The FlightAware Company data indicated that 491 flights were canceled and 747 others were delayed after 18 centimeters (7 inches) of snow covered the airport's territory on Tuesday.

As a result of the snowstorm, more than 1,100 passengers were left stranded at the airport Monday, likely hindering Thanksgiving travel, according to the CNN broadcaster.

Heavy snowfalls hit the region on Monday. The following day, many schools and public institutions were closed, and highways were blocked. Later on Tuesday, the storm began moving east toward Kansas, but the snowfalls are expected to resume in Denver on Friday.