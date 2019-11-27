UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denver Airport In US Cancels About 500 Flights Due To Heavy Snow - Data Services Company

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

Denver Airport in US Cancels About 500 Flights Due to Heavy Snow - Data Services Company

Nearly 500 flights to and from Denver International Airport in the US state of Colorado were canceled due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday, according to the aviation data services company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nearly 500 flights to and from Denver International Airport in the US state of Colorado were canceled due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday, according to the aviation data services company.

The FlightAware Company data indicated that 491 flights were canceled and 747 others were delayed after 18 centimeters (7 inches) of snow covered the airport's territory on Tuesday.

As a result of the snowstorm, more than 1,100 passengers were left stranded at the airport Monday, likely hindering Thanksgiving travel, according to the CNN broadcaster.

Heavy snowfalls hit the region on Monday. The following day, many schools and public institutions were closed, and highways were blocked. Later on Tuesday, the storm began moving east toward Kansas, but the snowfalls are expected to resume in Denver on Friday.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Company Denver From Airport

Recent Stories

Astronauts Fix Toilet at US Segment of Internation ..

1 minute ago

Israel's Non-Participation in WMD-Free Mideast Con ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh Islamists sentenced to death for 2016 c ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. farmers frustrated at slow progress in congre ..

2 minutes ago

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese banks eye stronger governance of data

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.