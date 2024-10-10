'Denying My Potential': Women At Japan's Top University Call Out Gender Imbalance
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chika Ezure faced gender bias from her own family when deciding to do a master's degree at Japan's top-ranked university. After arriving on campus, she realised the resistance she faced as a woman was commonplace.
She was surrounded by men: just one in 10 researchers at the prestigious University of Tokyo are women, and one in five students.
The figures are stark but perhaps not surprising in a nation where women leaders are rare in business and politics -- including just two out of 20 ministers in the new Cabinet.
But faculty members who have had enough recently launched a poster campaign highlighting sexist remarks made to female scholars, calling out the university's gender imbalance.
"I prefer cute, silly girls over smart ones" and "you're a girl, so local college is good enough" were among the comments, described as "headwinds" by the campaigners.
Ezure, who is studying the use of technology in women's healthcare, faced similar attitudes when applying for the course -- even from her family.
"My parents said to me, 'what's the point of a girl going to graduate school?'" the 23-year-old told AFP, describing their reaction as "very disappointing".
"But they say boys should definitely take the opportunity. I have a brother, and I was shocked to discover it's him they want to invest in," she said. "It's not fair."
At the University of Hong Kong, 55 percent of students are women. The rate is 48 percent at the National University of Singapore, and 42 percent at Seoul National University.
All three lead the ranking tables in their country or territory.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Greek international Baldock, 31, found dead in pool: state agency3 minutes ago
-
Indian business titan Ratan Tata dead at 863 minutes ago
-
Man City sink Barca in Women's Champions League as Bayern outgun Arsenal3 minutes ago
-
Wall Street indices hit fresh records as Chinese shares tumble4 minutes ago
-
Florida braces for monster Hurricane Milton13 minutes ago
-
Trump vows in Biden's back yard to 'drill, baby, drill'13 minutes ago
-
Florida seaside haven a ghost town as hurricane nears14 minutes ago
-
One dead as storm Kirk tears through Spain, Portugal, France7 hours ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals7 hours ago
-
India pile up World Cup high to rout Sri Lanka7 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup7 hours ago