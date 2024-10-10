Open Menu

'Denying My Potential': Women At Japan's Top University Call Out Gender Imbalance

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM

'Denying my potential': women at Japan's top university call out gender imbalance

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chika Ezure faced gender bias from her own family when deciding to do a master's degree at Japan's top-ranked university. After arriving on campus, she realised the resistance she faced as a woman was commonplace.

She was surrounded by men: just one in 10 researchers at the prestigious University of Tokyo are women, and one in five students.

The figures are stark but perhaps not surprising in a nation where women leaders are rare in business and politics -- including just two out of 20 ministers in the new Cabinet.

But faculty members who have had enough recently launched a poster campaign highlighting sexist remarks made to female scholars, calling out the university's gender imbalance.

"I prefer cute, silly girls over smart ones" and "you're a girl, so local college is good enough" were among the comments, described as "headwinds" by the campaigners.

Ezure, who is studying the use of technology in women's healthcare, faced similar attitudes when applying for the course -- even from her family.

"My parents said to me, 'what's the point of a girl going to graduate school?'" the 23-year-old told AFP, describing their reaction as "very disappointing".

"But they say boys should definitely take the opportunity. I have a brother, and I was shocked to discover it's him they want to invest in," she said. "It's not fair."

At the University of Hong Kong, 55 percent of students are women. The rate is 48 percent at the National University of Singapore, and 42 percent at Seoul National University.

All three lead the ranking tables in their country or territory.

More Stories From World