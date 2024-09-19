Departing NATO chief warns US against 'isolationism'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will caution the United States and Europe against "isolationism" in his parting speech on Thursday, as Donald Trump vies to return to the White House.

"We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways," he was to say in a speech on Thursday afternoon in Brussels, according to excerpts seen by AFP.

"Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well. Isolationism will not keep anyone safe."

The warning comes as Washington's allies fret that former president Trump could loosen the commitment of key power the United States to NATO if he wins the election in November.

Trump has rattled European countries by saying the United States could stop protecting NATO members that do not spend enough on defence.

Stoltenberg is set to hand over the reins at the Western military alliance to former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on October 1 after a decade at the helm.

During that time, he has helped oversee a major increase in defence spending from European members spurred by pressure from Washington and, more importantly, Russia's war on Ukraine.

At the last count, 23 of NATO's 32 countries were set this year to reach the alliance's target of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on defence, set in 2014.

"The good news is that we have delivered on the pledge we made 10 years ago," Stoltenberg will say.

"But the bad news is that this is no longer enough to keep us safe."

As Moscow's war on Ukraine grinds on through its third year, Stoltenberg will insist that NATO allies need to ensure Kyiv can negotiate "from a position of strength" when the time comes to talk.

"Any future peace deal must be backed by strong and sustained military support. Not just pieces of paper."