Thu 12th March, 2020

Department of State Asks US Citizens to Reconsider Travel Abroad Over COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US Department of State called on US citizens to reconsider travel abroad because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19.

  Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.  Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice," the Department of State said in a statement on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, including an entry ban on people from European nations, except the United Kingdom, for 30 days starting from Friday midnight.

