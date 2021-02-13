Department of State Recommends US Citizens to Refrain From Visiting Myanmar After Coup

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The US Department of State has issued a renewed travel warning asking its citizens to refrain from visiting Myanmar over the spread of COVID-19 and civil unrest in the southeastern Asian nation.

"The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Burma (Myanmar) to Level 4 - Do Not Travel on February 12, 2021," the Department of State said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the level of the coronavirus threat for Myanmar.

"[Moreover] the Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials. Protests and demonstrations against military rule have occurred and are expected to continue," the statement added.

On February 1, Myanmar faced a coup as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires. Following the coup, Myanmar faced a wave of protests in support of the overthrown authorities.