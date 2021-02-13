UrduPoint.com
Departure Of 10 Russian Diplomats From UK Part Of Regular Rotation - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:47 PM

Departure of 10 Russian Diplomats From UK Part of Regular Rotation - Moscow

Ten Russian diplomats and their families left the United Kingdom to be replaced with a new shift as part of a scheduled rotation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Ten Russian diplomats and their families left the United Kingdom to be replaced with a new shift as part of a scheduled rotation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a few Telegram channels reported that 10 Russian diplomats departed from London with their families, allegedly to preempt a persona non grata designation.

"[They] left because 10 new families moved in.

It is a normal rotation of diplomatic personnel. What is not normal is diplomats having to arrive in groups because our Western colleagues, including the United Kingdom, introduced so-called complex visa exchanges," the Russian ministry said on Telegram.

According to the release, the new rules entail that instead of the regular extension or replacement of individual foreign-stationed diplomats, foreign ministries now need to prepare and submit lists which then need to be approved by the host country.

