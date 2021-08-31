UrduPoint.com

Depleted European UGS Facilities To Support Gas Demand In H2 2021, 2022 - Gazprom

Gazprom expects low inventories in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe to continue supporting gas demand in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Gazprom expects low inventories in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe to continue supporting gas demand in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Tuesday.

"High demand for gas in Europe, a decrease in domestic production and imports of LNG have led to the fact that at the end of July 2021 the volume of gas in storage facilities was at levels close to the lowest over the past 10 years.

... The UGS factor, in our opinion, will continue to provide significant support for gas demand in the second half of this year, as well as next year," Ivannikov said during a conference call.

He stressed that the factor of low gas inventories in European UGS facilities has already had a positive impact and, among other things, ensured an increase in gas prices at the TTF hub in the Netherlands in the second quarter of 2021 by 150% year-on-year.

