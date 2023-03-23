Depleted Uranium Shells Have Been in Use For Decades - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday, when commenting on the UK's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells for Ukraine, that this kind ammunition is fairly commonplace and has been used for decades.

"This kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace, been in use for decades," Kirby told reporters.

He also said the US will let the UK speak for itself in terms what sovereign decisions they are going to make about providing ammunition.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday that he is not aware of the United States providing depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine.