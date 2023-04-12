Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Depleted Uranium Shells Supplies To Ukraine Threaten Entire Humanity - Turkey's Candidate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Depleted Uranium Shells Supplies to Ukraine Threaten Entire Humanity - Turkey's Candidate

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that deliveries of munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine are a threat to humanity as a whole.

"Signals, which are being sent through deliveries of munitions containing depleted uranium, pose a threat not only to Russia and Turkey but to all of humanity. The entire humanity should oppose it," Ince said.

"I think Britons should act more carefully on the matter," he added.

In March, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Alliance United Kingdom Tank Tayyip Erdogan March May All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

22 minutes ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

6 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.