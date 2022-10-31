UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of 6 US Nuclear-Capable Bombers In Australia Threatens Regional Peace - Beijing

Published October 31, 2022

Deployment of 6 US Nuclear-Capable Bombers in Australia Threatens Regional Peace - Beijing

US plans to deploy B-52 nuclear-capable bombers in northern Australia undermine peace and stability in the region and could also provoke an arms race, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US plans to deploy B-52 nuclear-capable bombers in northern Australia undermine peace and stability in the region and could also provoke an arms race, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that the US is preparing to deploy up to six B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons in northern Australia against the backdrop of growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

"Such a move by the US and Australia escalates regional tensions, gravely undermines regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region," the diplomat said.

China urges the parties concerned to abandon the outdated "Cold War zero-sum mentality" and focus their efforts on promoting regional peace, stability and mutual trust between the parties, the diplomat added.

According to ABC, Washington was planning to build a "squadron operations facility," an adjoining maintenance center and a parking area for six B-52s at the Tindal military air base, which is located 320 kilometers (198 miles) southeast of the city of Darwin in Northern Territory.

The broadcaster also quoted Becca Wasser from the Washington-based Center for a New American Security think tank, who said that the presence of bombers that could potentially "attack mainland China could be very important in sending a signal to China that any of its actions over Taiwan could also expand further."

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August despite pleas from President Joe Biden to refrain from such a step. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

