Deployment Of Additional US Troops To Germany Not Message To Russia - Defense Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Deployment of Additional US Troops to Germany Not Message to Russia - Defense Secretary

The deployment of additional United States troops to Germany is not a message to Russia but rather a message to NATO to show Washington's support to the alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The deployment of additional United States troops to Germany is not a message to Russia but rather a message to NATO to show Washington's support to the alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"The first question was with respect to the troops deploying to Germany that I mentioned earlier and whether or not that was a sign or a message to Russia. Let me assure you that it's a message to NATO and that message is that we support NATO in the fullest extent," Austin said following a meeting with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

