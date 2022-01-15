UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of CSTO Peacekeepers To Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 12:38 AM

The deployment of CSTO peacekeepers into Kazakhstan was timely, the appeal of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reflected the difficult situation in the country, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said

"The deployment was very timely. I believe that the appeal of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, for assistance to the CSTO absolutely corresponded to the situation, the difficult situation that was developing in Kazakhstan on that day," Zas said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

CSTO peacekeepers during the entire operation in Kazakhstan have never come into conflict with local people and have not interfered in the internal affairs of the country, Zas said.

"There was no interference in internal affairs on the part of the peacekeeping contingent. They carried out their part of the tasks," he said.

While the CSTO peacekeepers were in Kazakhstan, interaction was established between the operational headquarters, which was created in Almaty, and the peacekeeping contingent.

"That is, there was interaction between local authorities and peacekeepers, and between law enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and our peacekeepers. It is impossible to fulfill tasks without this," the secretary general stressed.

CSTO peacekeepers were ready to participate in military operations in Kazakhstan, but the country's authorities did not send a relevant request, Zas said.

