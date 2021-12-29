UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of NATO Strike Systems In Georgia To Create Threat To Russia - Moscow

December 29, 2021

The deployment of NATO strike systems in Georgia will create an immediate threat to Russia and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik, adding that for Moscow this is a "red line."

"Georgia's accession to NATO and the deployment of strike weapons systems on its territory are 'red lines' for us since such actions will radically change the military-political balance of forces in the South Caucasus and create an immediate threat to the security of Russia and its allies in the region," Rudenko said.

The official said that Russia stands for peaceful coexistence and equal cooperation with Georgia despite the fact that Tbilisi has severed bilateral relations.

The current geopolitical realities in South Caucasus should become a basis for the formation of a regional security system, Rudenko added.

