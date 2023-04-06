Deployment Of Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Not Discussed At Union State Meeting - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was not discussed during the Union State's Supreme State Council meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"I can't say to what extent this was discussed at yesterday's conversation - the conversation was really very long, but today there was no talk of this," Peskov told reporters.