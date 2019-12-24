UrduPoint.com
Deployment Of Peresvet Laser Systems Within Russia Completed - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia has completed equipping its armed forces with the Peresvet laser systems, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The deployment of Persvet laser systems has been completed.

Since December 1 they have been on combat duty in positional areas of five Strategic Missile Forces' divisions," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry board.

During his address to the Federal Assembly last year, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had developed a number of strategic weapons, including Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems, and underwater drone called Poseidon and laser weapon called Peresvet.

More Stories From World

