Deployment of Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba Delicate Issue - Diplomat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba is a delicate issue and cannot be announced in advance, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Regarding the possibility of deploying Russian military infrastructure in Cuba, given the sensitivity of this topic, it cannot be announced in advance," the diplomat said, adding that Cuban laws do not strictly prohibit the deployment of foreign military infrastructure on its soil.