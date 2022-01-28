UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of Russian Military Infrastructure In Cuba Delicate Issue - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Deployment of Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba Delicate Issue - Diplomat

The deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba is a delicate issue and cannot be announced in advance, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba is a delicate issue and cannot be announced in advance, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Regarding the possibility of deploying Russian military infrastructure in Cuba, given the sensitivity of this topic, it cannot be announced in advance," the diplomat said, adding that Cuban laws do not strictly prohibit the deployment of foreign military infrastructure on its soil.

Related Topics

Russia Cuba

Recent Stories

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

22 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

3 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

3 minutes ago
 Shibli condemns manhandling of peaceful protesters ..

Shibli condemns manhandling of peaceful protesters in Sindh

23 minutes ago
 PAL to organize "Muzakra" on 31 January

PAL to organize "Muzakra" on 31 January

23 minutes ago
 KP Govt changes NEQS for vehicular emission

KP Govt changes NEQS for vehicular emission

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>