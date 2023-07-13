Open Menu

Deployment Of Spanish Military In Slovakia Planned In 2024 - Slovak President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 AM

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Spanish soldiers who are expected to be deployed in Slovakia in 2024 will take command of the battle group from the Czech Republic, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain would deploy its troops in Slovakia and reinforce its task force in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar said later that several hundred Spanish soldiers would arrive in the country in the fall.

"You already know from the information that was available yesterday that Spain decided to send its military to Slovakia next year and replace the Czech Republic in a leading position. The Czech Republic also decided to stay in Slovakia, but Spain will replace it in terms of command," Caputova told reporters.

On the same day, Sanchez noted that Madrid would send 700 soldiers to Slovakia and 250 soldiers to Romania.

