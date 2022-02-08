UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of UN Peacekeepers On Russian-Ukrainian Border Not Necessary - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The issue of UN peacekeepers in Donbas is finally closed, their deployment on the border between Russia and Ukraine is not necessary and will not help settle the intra-Ukrainian conflict, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.

"No, there is no need. The peacekeepers will not resolve anything in the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

Ukrainians need to talk to the LPR and DPR (the people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk)," Ilyichev said when asked whether Moscow deems it necessary to send UN peacekeepers to the Russian-Ukrainian border now.

The diplomat added that the issue of deploying UN peacekeepers in Donbas is finally closed and not subject to discussion.

"The implementation of the Minsk agreements and the resolution 2202 is being discussed, there is nothing about peacekeepers there," he noted.

