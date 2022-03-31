UrduPoint.com

Deployment Of US, NATO Military Infrastructure To Central Asia Unacceptable - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Deployment of US, NATO Military Infrastructure to Central Asia Unacceptable - Lavrov

TUNXI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia believes that the deployment of any US and NATO military infrastructure in Central Asia is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As we have already said, we find unacceptable the deployment of any military infrastructure of the United States and NATO .

.. primarily in Central Asia," Lavrov said at a plenary session of the meeting of Afghan neighboring states in China.

The minister added that such deployment is in line neither with the regional security interests nor with the Collective Security Treaty Organization documents.

