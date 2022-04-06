Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Poland Would Be Huge Threat to Russia - Peskov

The deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland would be a huge threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the French TV channel LCI

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who also chairs the National Security and Defense Committee, said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Poland was ready to host US nuclear weapons.

It is certain that Russia's nuclear force is sufficient to push back the deployment of new nuclear weapons in Poland, because the issue is in the balance of power, Peskov said.

Peskov spoke in English, his words were translated into French.