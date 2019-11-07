UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deployment Of US Troops In Northern Syria Jeopardizes Safety Of Patrols - Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:01 PM

Deployment of US Troops in Northern Syria Jeopardizes Safety of Patrols - Russian Lawmaker

The deployment of the United States' armed forces in northern Syria poses risks of random attacks on Syrian and Russian patrols in the region, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The deployment of the United States' armed forces in northern Syria poses risks of random attacks on Syrian and Russian patrols in the region, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik.

In early October, the United States announced the withdrawal of its forces from northeastern Syria, immediately after which Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the area. However, the United States later announced its intent to stay in the area and ensure that its allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, retained control over oil-rich land.

"Apart from strictly legal 'inconveniences' there are other dangers. Particularly the risk of random attacks on Syrian and even Russian patrols in the region, whose presence in the region is quite legal," Kosachev noted.

Any military attack on the representatives of the Syrian authorities will be considered to be unbridled aggression, according to the lawmaker.

"And if there are victims or an escalation of the conflict, it will all be on the conscience of the military 'oil protectors' from the US, who have no business being there, neither legally, nor politically," he said.

Kosachev also addressed charges of occupation made against some countries � Russia included � saying that such accusations are sheer hypocrisy considering the illegal armed presence of the US in Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 to establish a 120-hour ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters. As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Business Russia Turkey Oil Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

32MP In-Display Selfie? Is Infinix surprising us a ..

10 minutes ago

Health care reforms in country to bring fruitful r ..

22 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

32 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

42 minutes ago

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: o ..

42 minutes ago

Trump's Attendance of 75th WWII Victory Anniversar ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.