Deployment of US Troops in Northern Syria Jeopardizes Safety of Patrols - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The deployment of the United States' armed forces in northern Syria poses risks of random attacks on Syrian and Russian patrols in the region, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik.

In early October, the United States announced the withdrawal of its forces from northeastern Syria, immediately after which Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the area. However, the United States later announced its intent to stay in the area and ensure that its allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, retained control over oil-rich land.

"Apart from strictly legal 'inconveniences' there are other dangers. Particularly the risk of random attacks on Syrian and even Russian patrols in the region, whose presence in the region is quite legal," Kosachev noted.

Any military attack on the representatives of the Syrian authorities will be considered to be unbridled aggression, according to the lawmaker.

"And if there are victims or an escalation of the conflict, it will all be on the conscience of the military 'oil protectors' from the US, who have no business being there, neither legally, nor politically," he said.

Kosachev also addressed charges of occupation made against some countries � Russia included � saying that such accusations are sheer hypocrisy considering the illegal armed presence of the US in Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 to establish a 120-hour ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters. As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.