Deployment of Weapons Near Russia To Require Taking Steps to Balance Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Deployment of various types of weapons near Russia will require taking steps to balance the situation, and different options are possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It's no secret that, of course, the deployment of various types of weapons at our borders, which may pose a threat to us, will require appropriate steps to be taken in order to balance the situation. Very different options are possible here," Peskov told reporters.