Deployment Of Western Advisers In Ukraine Escalates Situation - Kremlin

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Deployment of Western advisers in Ukraine and arming Kiev is escalating situation in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The sending of military advisers and weapons to Ukraine should not be ruled out, because this is the case. Military advisers arrive there, weapons systems come there not only from the United States but also from other NATO countries.

And all this, of course, leads to further escalation on the line of contact," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Kiev needs to implement Minsk agreements as the lack of progress increases tensions in Europe.

"We are deeply concerned about the provocative actions of the Ukrainian armed forces on the line of contact and preparations for a possible military solution, an attempt to resolve the Donbass problem by force," Peskov said, adding that Donbas republics did not do anything provocative in the region.

